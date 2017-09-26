Rain wraps up later today, perfect fall-like weather ahead

We’re tracking more showers and storms as the rest of the cold front pushes through Northeast Kansas. This thing has been a slow-mover, bringing some impressive rainfall totals to our northwest counties. Spots up in Washington County (for example) are already upwards of 2 inches of rain, since it started raining yesterday! The area farmers certainly appreciate this late season moisture and just like we’ve been talking about – a rainy start to the work week is the price we all pay for some cooler, more fall-like days ahead. Temps won’t really be moving much today – making our Tuesday the coolest day of the week (and it won’t even be close). Expect daytime temps to be trapped in the 60s – some 10-20° cooler than our average high of 76°. Remember when it was in the 90s last week and over the weekend? The weather in Northeast Kansas certainly keeps us on our toes…

We expect the rain to be completely wrapped up this evening. In fact, most spots will be dry by dinnertime. Don’t expect much sunshine, though. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow for the sun to come out again. Skies will stay fairly cloudy heading into the evening and overnight hours. Temps will fall back into the 50s tomorrow morning before plunging into the 40s on Thursday morning. Daytime temps will be hanging out in the 60s and 70s each and every day in the extended forecast, despite the return of bountiful blue skies on Wednesday. We’ll keep Mr. Sunshine in the forecast through Sunday before our next storm system approaches early next week. If fall is your favorite season, you’re going to absolutely love the upcoming forecast. Perfect fall-like weather is here and it looks like it’s here for the long haul. Time to start drinking apple cider and eating everything pumpkin spice (if you haven’t started already)!

As we alluded to above, our next storm system is expected to move into Northeast Kansas next Monday. The atmosphere is actually getting itself into a fairly active, rhythmic pattern. When did it start to rain this week? Oh, that’s right – on Monday. We’ll still have ‘long’ (5-6 day) stretches of dry and tranquil weather too. But, at least once a week – you can count on a fairly widespread rain chance heading into the first couple weeks of October. Believe it or not, this is pretty normal too. The fall months are some of the driest months of the year for us. Long gone are the rainy days of April and May! Yes, we have some drought concerns in the viewing area, but hopefully we can slowly chip away at most of them with these consistent rain chances every week. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert