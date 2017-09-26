Topeka man waits for word from family after Hurricane Maria

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Carlos Manzanares has been glued to his computer for days trying to find information about his family in Puerto Rico. His family lives on Vieques, a small island off the coast of Puerto Rico’s mainland. It was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

“I tried to call and I just got the circuits dead. it’s been that way since forever. We’re just not getting any information,” said Manzanares.

Carlos said there’s currently less than a dozen satellite phones on Vieques. He’s been watching his brother’s fiance’s Facebook page for updates. Her name is Gwen.

“She posted a video after she got to San Juan where she could have internet. It was a video they’d taken while they were driving around and I could hear my brother saying something goofy in the background, so that made me smile because it was good to hear his voice,” said Manzanares.

Gwen took a flight from San Juan to Chicago and then to Kansas City. It’s a trip that cost thousands of dollars.

Now Carlos is praying for relief. He reached out to a friend of his father’s, Lou Probasco, to help get much needed insulin to Vieques. Regardless of how difficult it gets, Carlos said he doesn’t see his father or his brother leaving Vieques.