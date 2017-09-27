All 3 suspects in north Topeka triple murder to stand trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three suspects charged in a 2017 north Topeka triple murder have been bound over for trial.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said a five day jury trial has been set for one of the three suspects, Brian Flowers, 33, for March 19, 2018. Shane Mays, 19, and Joseph Lowry, 30, have been placed on a scheduling docket on October 5, 2017 with trial dates to be determined at a later date.

This comes after day three of a preliminary hearing for the March 12, 2017 deaths of Luke Davis, 20, Nicole Fisher, 38, and Matthew Leavitt, 19.

Mays has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt. Flowers and Lowry have both been charged with one count of first degree murder for the death of Leavitt. They are both also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Following the preliminary hearing, Kagay tells KSNT News Lowry has received two additional counts of felony murder and two alternative charges of premeditated murder. Flowers has received additional charges of felony murder and aggravated kidnapping and a count of aggravated robbery.

A fourth defendant in the case, Joseph Krahn will have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16th.