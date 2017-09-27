Brownback confirmation hearing to take place October 4

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s office reports his confirmation hearing for an Ambassadorship, in the Trump adminstration, will take place on October 4, 2017.

If confirmed by the Senate, Governor Brownback will run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.

Brownback has been governor of Kansas since 2011, winning re-election in 2014. He previously served as a U.S. Senator from 1996 to 2011 and a U.S. Representative from 1995 to 1996.

In 2016, a survey listed Brownback as the least popular governor in the United States.

Brownback’s 2012 tax plan has been largely criticized by fellow Republicans and business owners. This year, Kansas legislators rejected the tax-cutting experiment reversing many of the income tax reductions he championed in recent years as a way to fix the cash-strapped state budget. Brownback decried the action, saying it is harmful to the state’s economy, predicting that tax increases would slow job growth and discourage businesses from moving to Kansas.

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer will step in when his two-term running mate is confirmed.