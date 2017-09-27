California wildfires force evacuations

(NBC News) A fast moving wildfire has forced hundreds from their homes near Los Angeles.

The fire began Monday and spread quickly, fueled by the Santa Ana winds, 90 degree temperatures and dry terrain.

An estimated 2,000 thousand acres have been consumed by the flames.

Firefighters are now racing to save homes, spreading fire retardant to contain the blaze.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of some 500 homes, forcing 1500 people to find shelter.

“It’s scary, really scary, it makes your heart stop, it freaks you out, just knowing that its so close,” says evacuee Brenda Martinez.