Classic caboose comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A little piece of American history will soon have a home in NE Kansas.

This caboose has brought up the rear of almost every train in America now for 100 years. It was even part of the Northern Pacific Railway.

Now it’s retired and will be restored back to its mineral red color right here in the Capitol City.

Mike Hawkins is part of a team that will be spending the next year restoring it. He said this is the project of a lifetime.

“Well as the people who work with me say, I’m a perfectionist,” Hawkins said. “I decided that this man wants to have a caboose like this, he should have the nicest one of any restored caboose in the United States and that’s what I’m working on.”

Hawkins found the caboose online from a seller in Hill City, South Dakota. It took two days for it to be transported.