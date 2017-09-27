Dry with 70s to end September

What we’re tracking:

Below average temperatures through Friday

September-like weekend

Rain chances next week

A few clouds have kept it feeling like fall across the area! These clouds will linger with us tonight but we should have enough clearing for us to drop into the 40s. We won’t completely get rid of the cloud cover tomorrow as a disturbance located in portions of the Southwest will help to usher in some scattered clouds through the weekend. Northerly winds will help keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for highs and lows around 50 through Saturday. Winds will shift to the south which will help deliver some warmer temperatures for Sunday.

We’re watching our next good chance of rain for the early part of next week. A very weak boundary will set up across the area on Monday giving us some slightly cooler temperatures and a good rain chance. Right now, we’ve gone with about a 40% chance of rain across the area for Monday. We’ll keep an eye on this as it may help put a small dent in the drought conditions that have set up across our western and northern counties. Temperatures will remain around the 80 degree mark through the first week of October, so we might have to keep those pumpkin spice lattes in the cabinet for at least the next week. 🙂

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller