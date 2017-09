TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two rural fire departments are looking into a possible dryer fire at a house in NW Shawnee County.

The call came in shortly after 6am about the fire in the 3300 block of NW Huxman Road. That’s just north of U.S. Highway 24 and east of Silver Lake.

Soldier Township and Silver lake are on the scene and it appears they have the fire under control. We’ll have more details as they become available.