TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A former Capital City police chief is taking on another new role. The time, it’s across the country.

James Brown is currently serving as the senior enlisted leader for the Kansas National Guard. He is now planning to move to Virginia to lead the Joint Force Civil Support at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Brown took the National Guard job after serving as Topeka’s Police Chief for more than two years.