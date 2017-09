FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Soldiers at Fort Riley said goodbye to one of their own Wednesday night.

Post Commander General Turner is retiring from the Army after 31 years of service. Turner joined the command group last July.

He previously served with the Big Red One as the commander of Batter B in the early 90s.

But with the goodbye came a hello to the new Commander Colonel Coffman. He comes from a training center at Fort Irwin in California.