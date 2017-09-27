Getting ready for flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fall is upon us, which means so is flu season. Flu vaccines have just arrived at the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD), and SCHD will begin giving flu shots to anyone six months and older starting now. This year’s vaccination protects against four strains of seasonal flu and cost $30.00 each.

Anyone can visit SCHD’s immunization clinic at 2115 SW 10th Ave to receive their flu shot, no appointment is needed. Many insurance plans are accepted.

The flu shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection from the flu virus. The flu contributes to approximately 39,000 deaths in the United States every year.

For more information about getting a flu shot from SCHD call 785-251-5605.