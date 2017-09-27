Hugh Hefner dead at 91

According to Playboy’s Twitter account, Playboy founder and American Icon, Hugh M. Hefner, has died at the age of 91 from natural causes.

Hefner founded Playboy in October 1st, 1953. He was married three times and leaves behind four children.