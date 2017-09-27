Hugh Hefner dead at 91

In this Oct. 13, 2011 file photo, Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner arrives for a movie premiere in Los Angeles. Hefner has renewed a grant to fund the student newspaper at Chicagos Steinmetz College Prep, the high school he attended. He will continue to donate money for another 5 years to cover printing costs. Hefner began the pledge to his alma mater in 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

According to Playboy’s Twitter account, Playboy founder and American Icon, Hugh M. Hefner, has died at the age of 91 from natural causes.

Hefner founded Playboy in October 1st, 1953. He was married three times and leaves behind four children.

