KHP looking into possible breastfeeding incident at local restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports they are asking for information on a possible incident at a Topeka restaurant involving a KHP officer asking a breastfeeding mother to go the restroom to feed her child.

Adam Winters with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the agency received a Facebook message from a third party about the possible incident.

At this time, KHP is working to gather more information on the alleged incident and determine when and where it happened.

A post on KHP’s Facebook page says “we would like to ask the mom who this involved to please contact us by calling 785-296-6800 or private message us on Facebook so we can get more details. We would appreciate hearing from you.”

Winters said KHP has tried to send correspondence to those involved and have not received any replies.