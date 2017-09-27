Local Girl Scout remembers local camp ahead of closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Camp Daisy Hindman will close November 30. During it’s years, the camp saw thousands of campers, including Girl Scout Gold Award winner Dayna Williams.

“Some of my favorite memories, oh my gosh, there are so many,” Williams said. “Probably the stories.”

She said those stories have turned into lifelong friendships.

“Most of my adult friends through girl scouts and other organizations I met at Camp Daisy,” Williams said.

The camp will close in November due to lack of attendance. The organization’s CEO, Joy Wheeler, said over 23,000 campers make up the NE Kansas and NW Missouri region, but only 369 girls attended the camp this past summer.

“We have to change with the times and stay relevant to what girls are wanting to do today,” Wheeler said.

She said the closure is bittersweet for everyone.

“Whether you were there as a little girl, whether you camped there recently, you’re the parent taking girls there, or you’ve been staff there, it’s a very emotional issue,” she said.

Wheeler said the closure of the camp does not reflect on how the organization is doing.

There are two other camps left in the region, one in Tonganoxie and one in Kansas City, Missouri. The property is owned by the Girl Scouts and will eventually be sold off.