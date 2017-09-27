Majority of new Kansas prison to be double-bunked when open

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas corrections officials say most cells in a new state prison they’re planning would house two inmates when the facility opens.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood told a legislative committee Wednesday that cells in the new Lansing prison would be large enough to meet national standards for double bunking, including in maximum-security inmates.

The department plans to build a new prison in Lansing to replacing the state’s oldest and largest correctional facility there. The project could cost up to $155 million; three companies submitted proposals last week, and the department hopes to have a final contract in November.

Some legislators have questioned whether additional double-bunking of inmates has led to unrest at state prisons in recent months. But Norwood told legislators that the practice is common across the nation.