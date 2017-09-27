New charges in Topeka triple homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News charges have been filed against a fifth suspect, Kora Liles, 31, in connection to the triple homicide that occurred at her home in Topeka on March 12.

Liles faces six felony counts related to the homicides, including two counts of 1st Degree Murder; two counts of Aggravated Assault; and two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping.

Liles was already in the Shawnee County Jail on a court order related to the case. Her bond has been set at one-million dollars.