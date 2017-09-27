New charges in Topeka triple homicide

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News charges have been filed against a fifth suspect, Kora Liles, 31, in connection to the triple homicide that occurred at her home in Topeka on March 12.

Liles faces six felony counts related to the homicides, including two counts of 1st Degree Murder; two counts of Aggravated Assault; and two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping.

Liles was already in the Shawnee County Jail on a court order related to the case. Her bond has been set at one-million dollars.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s