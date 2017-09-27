Nice, fall-like weather sticks around for a while

We’re tracking a couple leftover clouds from the dreary weather we had yesterday. The skies will slowly clear as our Wednesday unfolds and that means plenty of afternoon sunshine! For what it’s worth – the clouds will leave our neck of the woods to the north/east. That means our south/west counties will be the first ones to completely clear out. Expect daytime temps in the 60s again today. Afternoon highs will briefly nudge themselves into the lower 70s – some 5-10° below average for this time of year. Remember, that average high temperature is falling and it’s now down to 76°.

Plan on another cool night with temps plunging into the 40s by Thursday morning. That’s some ‘see your breath’ type of weather! The perfect fall-like forecast continues tomorrow too – featuring bountiful blue skies and a high temperature around 75°. We’ll slowly ‘warm up’ heading into the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s by Saturday and Sunday, before another storm system clips our area early next week. It’s still far too early to pinpoint the location and intensity of those rain chances, but we’ll keep watching the computer models over the next several days. We’ll also tweak the extended forecast, as we see fit throughout this stretch. No need to worry about the weather between now and the weekend, though. Enjoy the sunshine and the cooler temps!

It’s worth mentioning that Sunday is already October 1st – where has 2017 gone? Longer range computer models still keep us a bit ‘above average’ in terms of temps for most of this fall season. That doesn’t mean it will be a ‘warm’ October, but don’t be shocked if we still have a few more days left in the 80s this year. Also keep in mind, the fall months are actually some of the driest months we have all year. Yes, we’ll have some rainy days – but widespread wet weather isn’t something you can count on between now and December. We’ll likely have to wait until the spring to really bite into our recently acquired drought statuses. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert