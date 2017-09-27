Police looking for man who went into woman’s home and sexually assaulted her

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are looking for an intruder who went into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

Officers filed the report for sexual battery and aggravated burglary in Manhattan Sunday. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman as the victim. The suspect is described as a white man, early twenties, average build, wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and thick rimmed glasses.

Police also have listed 10 others as victims of aggravated burglary in this case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

A 20-year-old woman was sleeping in her home this weekend when a man came in without permission and sexually assaulted her. Suspect info: pic.twitter.com/OlvHaRS27k — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 27, 2017