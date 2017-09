TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Topeka Police responded to a burglary call in the 2000 block of NE Division St.

Officials told KSNT two men kicked down a woman’s door, took her purse and ran off.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene, but could not pick up a scent.

The men are still on the loose. Police say if you have any information to call the Topeka Police Department.

