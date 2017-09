TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Miguel Scorpio Rodriguez Jr., 12, was last seen last seen leaving Robinson Middle School around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say he was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and he has blue glasses.

If you have seen Miguel, please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-861-9764.