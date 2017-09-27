Topeka Haunted Woods to feature actor from The Walking Dead

Jeremy Palko knows a lot about surviving the zombie apocalypse. The accomplished actor has co-starred in the two most recent seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead. On Saturday, October 7, Palko’s zombie skills will be tested at Topeka Haunted Woods, a month-long Halloween attraction.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Jeremy Palko appear as part of our opening weekend,” Event Manager Mark Arganbright said. “He will meet fans, sign autographed photos, and pose for photos. He is bringing the excitement of The Walking Dead to Topeka.”

Topeka Haunted Woods features a half-mile haunted hike, three different escape room experiences, and zombie laser tag adventures. The event will be open every Friday and Saturday evening in October. “Laser tag and escape rooms start at 6:00 PM,” Arganbright said. “Our main attraction, the half-mile haunted hike begins after dark at 8:00 PM. There are limited numbers of slots for the escape rooms and hike, so we encourage folks to arrive early in the evening.”

Palko will appear at Topeka Haunted Woods beginning at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 7th. Fan can purchase autographed photos for $20, take a selfie photo with Palko for $20, or get both for $30. While attendees are encouraged to also purchase tickets for Topeka Haunted Woods attractions, there is no admission fee to enter the facility for Palko’s appearance.

Born in Georgia, Palko moved to Puyallup, Washington as a child, Palko graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle. He got his acting start in commercials and appeared on the daytime soap Guiding Light. In addition to The Walking Dead, Palko has also appeared in Bloodline with Kyle Chandler, Are We There Yet? with Terry Crews, and The Vampire Diaries with Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev. He also has a role in the upcoming film Pitch Perfect 3.

Advance ticket packages for the Topeka Haunted Woods attractions are currently discounted, with prices increasing on October 1st. There are also discounts for afternoon sessions in the escape rooms and laser tag. Tickets are available from local boy scouts and at the event’s website, www.topekahauntedwoods.com. The Jayhawk Council of the Boy Scouts of America receives a portion of the proceeds of tickets purchased using a scout troop’s promo code. The remainder of the proceeds benefit the charitable programs of Forest Park, designated to pay for needed infrastructure improvements, park programming, and its Summer Day Camp.

Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center features 45 acres of woods tucked quietly away in Topeka just off Interstate 70 and Deer Creek Trafficway. The non-profit charitable organization has a variety of buildings and event structures. The facility hosts many activities including weddings, corporate retreats, summer camps, and scouting events.

Learn more about the event by visiting Topeka Haunted Woods online at www.TopekaHauntedWoods.com