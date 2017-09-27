University of Kansas museum unveils T. rex skeleton

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is now home to a Tyrannosaurus rex fossilized skeleton thanks to a team who helped dig up the specimen and bring it to Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the crew spent the past four summers in Montana excavating the skeleton little by little. University paleontologist David Burnham says he and his crew have nicknamed the female dinosaur Lucy.

The university’s Biodiversity Institute labs are still cleaning some of the bones. Burnham says they’ll eventually be added to the exhibit at the school’s Natural History Museum.

Burnham, a team of students and volunteers, and donors had unearthed about 25 percent of Lucy’s skull, about 60 percent of her hip bones and 45 percent of her leg bones. The paleontologist estimates she died at about 15 years old.