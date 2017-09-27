Woman opens up about overcoming suicidal thoughts

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness in Emporia is raising awareness and saving lives. They’ve helped several people save their lives including Emporia woman, Brandy Baker.

When Baker was 11 years old she was sexually abused. Shortly after that is when the suicidal thoughts came along. She says she felt like everything was her fault and dealt with those feelings and was depressed her whole life. In 2010, Brandy Baker suffered a brain injury and the suicidal thoughts got worse. She says became overwhelmed as a parent. Two years later she was introduced to Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness in Emporia.

“It’s actually been fabulous,” Baker said. “Don’t get me wrong, there are days that I struggle with depression. Suicidal thoughts aren’t really a thing right now, but I know that they can come back at any point. But, I’ve learned coping skills to help me through that stuff.”

Now Baker is a peer support specialist at Crosswinds. She’s able to tell others who want to kill themselves *her story and how she got from being suicidal to where she is now.

If you have or known someone who has suicidal thoughts, you can visit here.