WWII veteran gets ride in military truck

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two WWII trucks were back around some familiar faces Wednesday morning.

Art Haug, a 99-year-old WWII veteran, got the chance to go back in time at the Veteran’s Administration facility.

The Topeka Military Vehicle Preservation Association brought back some memories by showing off two of its members’ trucks. Haug was in the Navy during wartime, but has been around the trucks before.

“I’ve seen these vehicles. Yeah, I’ve seen these around,” Haug said. “Boy, they’ve got them hard rubber tires. They really take the bumps hard.”

Haug says he feels Wednesday’s event was a special way to honor veterans.

