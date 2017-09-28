18-year-old arrested for rape in Riley County

By Published:

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for rape.

According to RCPD, Kelly Abbernathy Graham, of Leonardville, was arrested Wednesday morning for rape, blackmail and statements for public ridicule. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to Hali Rowland, with RCPD, this arrest has nothing to do with a sexual battery and burglary incident this past weekend, east of Kansas State University.

Officers filed the report for sexual battery and aggravated burglary in Manhattan on September 24. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman as the victim. Police also have listed 10 others as victims of aggravated burglary in this case. These are roommates of the sexual assault victim. They say the woman did not know her attacker.

The suspect is described as a white man, early twenties, average build, wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and thick rimmed glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

