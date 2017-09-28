Adopt-A-Pet: September 28, 2017

It’s already Thursday and you know what that means – it’s time for my weekly Adopt-A-Pet segment. I have three cute girls this week, who are looking for their fur-ever homes. Let’s get to it! Meet Bridget – she’s a 4 year-old shih tzu mix. Isn’t she adorable?! Bridget has a lot of energy and loves to go on walks. She’s come a long way since she was found stray and is now ready for adoption.

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor with the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), says “When she actually first came into us, she was a bit shy. But we’ve been working with her to help build her confidence and as you can tell, it didn’t take her long to open up to us.”

HHHS suggests that the whole family come down to meet Bridget before adopting her. She should be with a family that will be patient with her. Some training classes will also help get her comfortable in a new home.

Our next two future pets are cats – if you are wanting a little fur ball! Everyone, meet Rubbles! Rubbles is a one-year-old domestic short hair mix. She loves to lay around as an indoor cat. If you’re willing to give belly scratches, you’ll want to scoop Rubbles right up. HHHS tells us she will be better off in a home with older children, though.

Last, but certainly not least this week, is Tasha. Tasha is a one-year-old domestic medium hair mix. She loves to relax and lounge around. But, if you’re ready she is too – Tasha adores playing with her mouse toys and chasing them around!

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption, right now, over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. They’re actually having a ‘fall special’ if you want to adopt a cat with beautiful autumn colors, (just like Tasha) the adoption fee is only $25.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert