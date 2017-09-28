Birth & Women’s Center cutting back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Birth & Women’s Center in Topeka is closing as a licensed birth center, but workers are not closing their doors for good. They’ll continue to be a home birth facility, have gynecology care, home and clinic births and women’s primary care.

This is all happening due to struggling finances and lack of nurse-midwives. The center will not renew their medical license, meaning insurance will not cover the costs.

Next month, workers will see fewer patients and have only two nurse-midwives on site. The center currently helps nine to 12 women a month. Beginning October 1st, that number will go down to five.

“It’s such a huge loss. Partly our influence was to provide choice for women,” certified nurse-midwife, Jodi Blair said. “It just made the rest of the community aware that there are women out there who want a low risk option and want low intervention options.”

Staff will be moving to a new location in December. The center’s new name will be Immanuel Birth Company and have the same services.