Hunt named NFL Rookie of the Month & AFC Player of the Week

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

It’s been a month to remember for Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt was named both the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September on Thursday after tallying 538 yards from scrimmage through his first three games as a professional – the most for a rookie since Billy Sims in 1980 (562).

“It’s a great feeling,” Hunt said. “I just want to keep it going. I want to keep going out there every week and showing up.”

The rookie tailback ran for 401 yards on 47 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per rush, and caught nine passes for 137 yards. He found the end zone six times, the most by a player through his first three games since Sims (1980) and Dutch Sternaman (1920).

His 246 yards from scrimmage in Week 1 against New England is an NFL record, and he’s the first player to ever score a touchdown of at least 50 yards in each of his first three NFL games.

Additionally, he’s just the ninth player since 1950 to amass at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three games.

Hunt is just the fourth rookie to ever be named an Offensive Player of the Month, and the first in 17 years, joining Barry Sanders (1989), Edgerrin James (1999) and Mike Anderson (2000). He’s also the first Chief to win an Offensive Rookie of the Month award.

Hunt will look to build on his strong start to his career next week as the Chiefs host the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.