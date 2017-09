SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 60-year-old Nadezhda (Nadia) Pavlovna Gorchakova.

Gorchakova’s family was last in contact with her around 5:30 p.m. on September 27th.

She is 5’6″ tall with grey hair and green eyes. Gorchakova was last seen at her home near SE 69th and Stubbs Road in rural Shawnee County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 and ask to speak with Detective Kasl.