Neighbors shaken by shooting

Neighbors are shaken after a police shooting in East Topeka that killed one man Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Tyrell White.

Salvaur Ortiz stepped outside his apartment and saw the shooting.

“They wrestled with him,” Ortiz said. “And then he got away from them, and he started running up the street. That was it; shots were fired.”

He said the shooting troubled him.

“It’s kind of sickening, seeing something like this happen,” Ortiz said.

Marlena Place also lives near Ripley Park, where the shooting happened. She was surprised by the number of police officers who showed-up to the scene.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a police presence like this for a shooting,” Place said.

Asalean Netherland lives in the apartments across from the park as well. She wants people to listen to police in situations like this.

“Stop please,” Netherland said. “When police tell you to stop, stop.”

Police are still investigating the shooting. The Lawrence Police Department is handling the investigation in the interest in transparency.