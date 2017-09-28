Perry-Lecompton’s high-powered offense leading Kaws to (4-0) start

PERRY (KSNT) – The Perry-Lecompton football team is off to a (4-0) start in the 2017 season. The Kaws are averaging 63 points per game during their first four wins, including a 74-point outburst against Troy last Friday night.

“We’re explosive,” said Perry-Lecompton senior lineman Kyle Bonhan. “We can run the ball, and we can pass the ball. The quarterback can run or pass too, and it’s just really hard to defend.”

“We’re not the biggest team out there,” said Perry-Lecompton senior safety/fullback Joel Guess. “But we’re going no huddle so that really helps our team and we’re just really taking advantage of our speed and using our talents the best we can.”

“We’ve got pretty good speed,” said Perry-Lecompton head coach Mike Paramore. “We can spread people out and put people in situations. By running option football it forces defenses to defend everything we do. The have to defend the field vertically or horizontally and we have a lot of guys we can put the ball in their hands and let them do things.”

The Kaws will play Sabetha (4-0) on Friday night in Sabetha. The Blue Jays have only given up 20 points all season and haven’t allowed more than seven in any game so far this year.

It will be a true battle of an explosive offense in Perry-Lecompton, against a physical defense in Sabetha. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The game will also be the KSNT Sports ‘Game of the Week’ with LIVE pregame broadcasts from the field at 5:50 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on KSNT News. You can catch highlights after the game during the Football Frenzy with Matt Gasper & Jonathan Polasek on KSNT News at 10:00 p.m.