Sunny days and cool nights heading into October

We’re tracking absolutely perfect weather all across Northeast Kansas today. You can bet on ‘mostly sunny’ skies and highs around 75°. Does it get much better than ‘sunny and 75’ this time of year? The winds will be light and we keep the humidity levels low. Overnight temps will fall into the 40s and 50s over the next few nights, as the easy sleeping weather continues into the weekend. Time to give your A/C unit a rest and open up a couple windows! Showers and storms won’t return in any meaningful way until Sunday night…at the earliest.

Speaking of – we’re still tracking a couple rain chances hanging around the forecast early next week. Frankly, we’re still too far out to pinpoint the exact timing/location of the potential rain. However, you can plan on those rain chances rumbling back into the forecast Sunday night and likely staying around through Monday morning. This future weather-maker is a weak cold front that will barely move through the Great Plains early next week – with it’s upper-air parent storm spinning and spinning across the Western US for 7+ days. That’s why we’ll keep some meager (20%) rain chances in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday too. Most spots will probably stay dry early next week, but a couple stray showers/storms could be possible. Hmmmm – where have we seen that forecast before? Oh – that’s right! The last few days have had stubborn cloud cover and patches of light rain. Expect something similar for early next week, with less widespread rain than we just had. We’ll keep our eyes out as the new computer models come in over the next few days – tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

It’s also worth mentioning that Sunday is already October 1st and despite the possible rain chances, we’ll start the new month ‘above average’ in terms of temperatures. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling and it’s now down to 76°. Plan on highs in the lower/middle 80s next week. This fits the narrative we’re been following that most of this fall will feature temperatures warmer than they should be for this time of the year. It looks like a La Nina pattern is setting up in the S. Pacific and this is certainly a trend that bears watching. Don’t be surprised if we have some 70°+ days in November and December this year…

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this nicer stretch of weather moves in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert