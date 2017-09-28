Third person arrested for murder at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police have arrested a third person related to a September 2 murder at a Lawrence motel.

Police report Ramone Singleton, 22, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested Wednesday night on charges related to the murder of Cameron Hooks, 23, of Lenexa, at the Motel 6 located at 1130 North 3rd Street.

Singleton was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on a probable cause warrant issued for his arrest and will be brought to Douglas County to face charges of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Singleton is the third arrest made related to this incident. Police say investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS.