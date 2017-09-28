United Way looking forward to new campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka has a new leader.

At Thursday’s annual meeting, the organization did their transition of officers.

Becky Holmquist was passed the gavel as the new board chair.

Holmquist has been involved with the United Way for the last 20 years.

She told us she’s excited for this new position, but also mentioned this is a team effort.

“It’s not anything that any one agency or person does. It’s all of us together it really is about living united.”

Also at the meeting, the organization announced their new campaign goal to reach $2.75 million.

The United Way of Greater Topeka helps out about 40 local community agencies.