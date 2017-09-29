Fall fun to fill local streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Autumnal activities are in the air.

Fall family fun is making its way to the capital city as the 38th annual Apple Festival sets up shop in Old Prairie Town September 30 – October 1.

Event organizers told KSNT News the festival has expanded to two days for 2017. Its their biggest fundraiser of the year and helps keep Old Prairie Town running throughout the year.

Recreation Supervisor, John Bell said upwards of 10,000 visitors are expected throughout the weekend.

In Maple Hill the annual Maple Hill Festival will kick-off Saturday morning, September 30.

A fun run/walk, parade, antique car and tractor show and carnival games round out the event.