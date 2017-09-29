Father of man shot by police speaks out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The father of a man killed by Topeka police is speaking out.

Kelly White is the father of Dominique White.

He said his son was a kind person. He was also a loving and caring brother, father and friend.

Kelly White also told KSNT Dominique had his issues, but was getting on the right track. He told us he was very proud of his son.

“He would do anything for his family that they needed to have done,” Kelly said. “He was just the stand-up type of individual.”

Kelly added that his son felt the need to protect himself in the neighborhood he was living in. But he says what happened didn’t need to happen.

“I just think there is a lot of senseless killing going on in the world, especially in Topeka,” Kelly said. “This isn’t the way I thought my son would die, especially being shot by the police. That’s not the individual that he was.”

White’s family is asking the community to keep them in their prayers as they are going through this very difficult time.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil Saturday at noon. It will be taking place at Ripley Park in east Topeka.