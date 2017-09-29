Football Frenzy 09/29/17

High school football scores from September 29, 2017:
ACCHS 16 Riverside 34
Burlingame 59 Onaga 0
Burlington 52 Osawatomie 8
Central Heights 8 Chase County 49
Centralia 0 Nemaha Central 13
Chapman 12 Wamego 14
Clifton-Clyde 52 Herington 0
Concordia 35 Abilene 6
Council Grove 6 Lyndon 47
Emporia 54 Topeka West 13
Frankfort 36 Axtell 50
Free State 31 Olathe South 6
Hanover 48 Wetmore 0
Hayden 26 Washburn Rural 30
Holton 36 Royal Valley 0
Jeff Co. North 48 Horton 6
Jeff West 13 Hiawatha 36
Junction City 61 Highland Park 12
Lebo 20 Waverly 66
Madison 8 St. Paul 54
Marysville 28 Clay Center 8
Olathe North 33 Lawrence High 28
Olpe 55 Uniontown 0
Osage City 41 Mission Valley 20
Oskaloosa 48 Maranatha 14
Perry-Lecompton 21 Sabetha 28
Rock Creek 21 Riley County 41
Rossville 0 Silver Lake 14
Seaman 9 Manhattan 27
St. Marys 70 Yates Center 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 42 Mill Valley 21
Topeka High 48 Shawnee Heights 14
Troy 13 Doniphan West 18
Valley Heights 50 Wabaunsee 20
Washington Co. 0 Jackson Heights 44
Wellsville 28 Santa Fe Trail 12
West Franklin 40 Northern Heights 6
MdCV 54 Chetopa 0