Funeral services set for man killed on US 24 Monday

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been scheduled for a Grantville man, who died earlier this week after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka.

According to Davidson Funeral Home, graveside services for Jack Wayne Streeter, 85, of Grantville, will take place Monday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. at the Penwell Gable Memorial Park Cemetery. He will lay in state Monday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka.

According to his obituary, Streeter was born on October 6, 1931 in Topeka. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Patty Grooms on June 18, 1955 in Topeka and worked for Santa Fe Railroad as an electrician for over 42 years.

To read more CLICK HERE

Memorials may be made to the Johnson Cancer Research Center and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s