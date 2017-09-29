Funeral services set for man killed on US 24 Monday

Related Coverage Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on US 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been scheduled for a Grantville man, who died earlier this week after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka.

According to Davidson Funeral Home, graveside services for Jack Wayne Streeter, 85, of Grantville, will take place Monday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. at the Penwell Gable Memorial Park Cemetery. He will lay in state Monday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka.

According to his obituary, Streeter was born on October 6, 1931 in Topeka. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Patty Grooms on June 18, 1955 in Topeka and worked for Santa Fe Railroad as an electrician for over 42 years.

Memorials may be made to the Johnson Cancer Research Center and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.