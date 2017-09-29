Insurance department changes business practices after mistake

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Insurance is changing one of its business practices after KSNT News pointed out a serious mistake.

Edward Whitlock of Topeka received a letter from the Kansas Insurance Department. In the envelope addressed to him was the letter, along with a woman’s medical records.

Whitlock said he tried to reach out to the commissioner on Facebook, but he never heard back.

“I honestly believe it happens more often than the average person wants to believe,” Whitlock said. “Because like I said, what’s the odds of something that that statue being carelessly handled?”

Bob Hanson, a public information officer says this situation is rare.

“I’ve been here for 10 years and this is the first time that I have ever known anything about a situation like that,” Hanson said. “It is so very few and far between.”

KSNT News returned the records to the insurance department. A spokesperson says it was simple human error.

From now on, the department says it will “triple check” insurance complaints before they are mailed out.