TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The second annual Kansas Chocolate Festival in Topeka brings all things chocolate back to Kansas Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Admission is free. From 6th Street to 9th Street there will be chocolatiers from seven states, bake shops and sweets vendors, as well as 20 food trucks, other vendors, a children’s fun area, educational stage presentations, live music and more.

