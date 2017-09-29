KBI requests help in identifying remains of woman found at Melvern Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office have requested the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman found Aug. 25 at Melvern Lake. The woman is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Washburn University forensic anthropology experts assisted law enforcement in studying the remains. They reported the deceased individual is a woman and likely Hispanic, however White can’t be ruled out. They provided an age range between 35-50 years of age, but offered a broader range of 30-65 years of age. The woman is believed to have been 5’2″ to 5’8″ inches tall, but could potentially be between 5’1″ to 5’9″ inches.

The report suggested she was killed and has been at the scene since sometime between late Fall 2016 and July 2017, with a narrower estimate of April 2017 to July 2017.

KBI agents and Osage County Sheriff’s deputies also released information about the woman’s clothing and jewelry. Her shirt size was small with the brand “No Boundaries.” Her pants size was 32×30 with the brand “Helix.” Her bra size was 44 with the brand “Fruit of the Loom.” As for here jewelry, she was wearing a silver ring that spells “love” in cursive, a gold/bronze ring with a red stone, a silver bangle bracelet and gold/bronze framed eyeglasses.

Photos of the jewelry can be viewed here.

Anyone who believes they can identify this woman, or has information about this crime, is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 828-3121 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.