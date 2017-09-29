Local high school football coaches address kneeling during the anthem

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT)– What’s been happening on NFL fields lately is sparking conversations in high school locker rooms too.

“The conversation was about, what do you feel about this and what my expectations are,” said C.J. Hamilton, Silver Lake High School head coach.

“It’s basically been, did you see who was participating,” said Derick Hammes, Rossville High School head coach.

Both coaches said the reasons for kneeling protests aren’t part of their community.

“I know these kids and I’m not sure they know what injustice is,” Hamilton said. “Our community’s not based on injustices.”

“I think our kids see this as a national issue, and it maybe hasn’t struck close to home with them,” Hammes said.

That’s why Coach Hammes said if a player on his team wants to participate in the protest, he will ask them why to make sure they are educated on what the protest is all about.

“With that being said, I would make sure I would want the player to make sure that there could be other avenues for them to express their free speech as well,” Hammes said.

But the Eagles have different expectations.

“If they feel like it is part of their values, then so be it, but it’s going to be in conflict with what we stand for as a school, as a football team, as a community,” Hamilton said.

Coach Hamilton said his players know that if they participate in kneeling they will be demoted from their positions.