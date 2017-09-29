New pet statue at Hill’s Downtown Pocket Park

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A section of Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka is celebrating a new landmark.

The Hill’s Downtown Pocket Park unveiled a new statue Friday.

The statue is meant to showcase the bond between animals and humans. Organizers say it’s also another great opportunity to celebrate the Topeka community.

“It’s exactly what Hills is all about. Pets and children playing with pets. This is what they wanted from the very beginning,” said President & CEO of Downtown Topeka Inc. Vince Frye.

The statue dedication was part of a block party put on by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Hill’s Pocket Park is part of the Downtown Revitalization Project. The project is a city wide effort to improve downtown’s infrastructure.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s