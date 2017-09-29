New pet statue at Hill’s Downtown Pocket Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A section of Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka is celebrating a new landmark.

The Hill’s Downtown Pocket Park unveiled a new statue Friday.

The statue is meant to showcase the bond between animals and humans. Organizers say it’s also another great opportunity to celebrate the Topeka community.

“It’s exactly what Hills is all about. Pets and children playing with pets. This is what they wanted from the very beginning,” said President & CEO of Downtown Topeka Inc. Vince Frye.

The statue dedication was part of a block party put on by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Hill’s Pocket Park is part of the Downtown Revitalization Project. The project is a city wide effort to improve downtown’s infrastructure.