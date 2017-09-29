Parents and Girl Scouts frustrated over closing of camp

TOPKEA, Kan. (KSNT)- A few northeast Kansas parents had the chance to express their concerns Thursday evening as many were asking why close Camp Daisy Hindman is closing.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri announced they were closing the Topeka camp after seeing a decline in attendance.

It’s something that’s left both parents and Girl Scouts themselves heartbroken.

“I have to tell you it dropped like a bomb. I had no idea that it was coming. I thought we were making improvements to our camp for our girls for years to come,” said parent Terri Benson.

“Its really sad because I want people in the future to go there. If it closes we’ll have to go three hours away instead of 20 minutes,” said Girl Scout Greer Jepson.

Camp Daisy Hindman is set to close on November 30.

The property is owned by the Girl Scouts and will eventually be sold off.