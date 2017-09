MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say pointed a gun at a Manhattan man.

Officers filed the report for aggravated assault in the 400 block of Fort Riley Boulevard Wednesday evening. Police listed David Voter, 47, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect pointed a gun at him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Manhattan and Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.