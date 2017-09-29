Topeka Police ID 2 killed after shooting near Kansas River

Related Coverage 2 dead after shooting near Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the two men killed following a shooting in Topeka near the Kansas River Thursday afternoon.

Police have identified the victims as Shawn Paul Jacobs, 29, and Robert Raymond Jacobs Jr., 36, of Topeka.

Around 2:20 Thursday afternoon, TPD received a call of a possible shooting on the north side of the Kansas River, near the northwest 14th and Gage area.

After walking the area, officers found the bodies of Shawn Jacobs and Robert Jacobs Jr.

Early investigation indicates that the incident resulted from a family dispute.

Police tell KSNT News there is no threat to the public related to this incident.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.