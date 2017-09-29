Topeka Schools Police hold active shooter training

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An active shooter in a school is everyone’s worst nightmare but for a school resource officer, it’s what they prepare for.

The Topeka Public Schools Police Department took advantage of an in-service day to prepare for the worst.

School resource officers gathered in an abandoned building on the old state hospital grounds. Officers were equipped with dummy guns and masks, while victims and shooters were portrayed inside.

Sgt. Steve Tremblay, Topeka High School Resource Officer, said the training is crucial.

“You want to be prepared for it so therefore, days like this, you want to take it seriously,” Tremblay said. “Here’s a place we can make mistakes, so that if the day ever comes where we have to unfortunately do this, hopefully we don’t make mistakes because we’ve already been presented with something that has occurred here.”

The exercises changed scenarios as the morning went on. Chief Ron Brown evaluated the officers and gave advice after each were completed.