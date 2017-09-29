Veteran cop and former DA react to police shoot

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A Topeka man is dead after a fight with Topeka Police. Thirty-year-old Dominique White was killed by two Topeka Police officers near 3rd and Lawrence Thursday morning. The Lawrence Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation.

Topeka Police said White was armed and after a fight with police reached for his gun while running away. It’s a claim Lawrence Police and a Johnson County Forensics Team will investigate.

“The most important thing is that you follow the best practices and that’s to bring in an outside law enforcement agency that will work with the District Attorney’s office to make sure that the investigation is thorough, complete and accurate,” said Chad Taylor, former Shawnee County District Attorney.

Taylor said whether or not an officer is charged in a shooting like this comes down to two things.

“One, do we have probable cause that a crime has been committed and two, do we believe beyond a reasonable doubt that jury will convict this individual,” said Taylor.

On the other hand officials said this is not something police take lightly. Ron Brown has 35 years of experience in law enforcement. He said officers are taught to look for three things before pulling the trigger.

“We have to have opportunity, jeopardy and ability. If the individual has the ability and the opportunity to cause harm and the officer believes that they are in jeopardy then there may be a need to use deadly force,” said Brown.

Whether or not this incident meets that criteria is yet to be seen. Once Lawrence Police and Johnson County finish their investigation, it will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. That office will ultimately decide whether charges will be filed.