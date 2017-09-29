Warmer weather expected to start October 2017

After some patchy morning fog, we’re tracking more nice weather to close out the work and school week. Expect bountiful blue skies this afternoon with high temperatures rebounding close to 80°. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now down to 75°. Despite our recent cool-down and rain chances lurking in the extended forecast, we’ll actually start the month of October ‘above average’ in terms of temperatures. If you don’t mind some warm weather for your favorite fall festivities, then you’re going to love the forecast over the next couple of weeks!

Recent computer models are suggesting showers and storms could return to Northeast Kansas as early as Sunday morning. This timing is a little different than we were thinking just a day or two ago. We’re still tracking a storm system, slowly spinning over the Western US. That’s why there’s some differences in the timing of our next rain chance; this storm system isn’t headed our direction that quickly. No need to worry about any rain on Saturday, but by Sunday morning you might need the rain gear. There’s still a bit of uncertainty with this forecast, so as Sunday gets closer we’ll keep you updated on the latest. It’s also worth noting that with this slightly earlier timing, next Monday and Tuesday would be dry. Again – this forecast is NOT set in stone, but if we see the rain on Sunday – early next week would be fairly dry.

And as that storm system moves closer to our neck of the woods, it will be bringing rain chances to most of the Great Plains and Western Great Lakes over the next 3-5 days. So even if it isn’t raining here on Monday, there could be some showers/storms somewhere else in the viewing area or even in Nebraska or Missouri. In other words, the forecast is looking a bit unsettled for the Midwest to start October (Sunday is already October 1st). As we alluded to above, despite the rain chances (and increasing clouds) – highs will likely be in the 80s each day next week. In fact, south winds will return later this weekend and if we can squeeze our periods of sunshine early next week – highs around 85° are more than possible on a day like Tuesday. And if you’ve been reading these forecast articles, you’ve undoubtedly noticed us mentioning a warmer-than-average fall season due to a strengthening La Nina in the S. Pacific. Well – our weather forecast over the next 2 weeks seems to fit that narrative… Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert