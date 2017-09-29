Woman taken to hospital after accident on US 24 and K-4

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene Friday morning of an injury accident involving one vehicle.

The accident occurred just after 8:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 24 and K-4, just northeast of Topeka. Due to the accident, traffic is not able to get on the westbound ramp to US 24 from the Oakland Expressway (K-4).

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. A woman was trapped inside the vehicle that was on its roof. Emergency crews were able to get her out and she was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries.

KSNT News will continue to follow and update this story as it becomes available.

